Fenerbahçe, which wanted to strengthen its squad during the transfer period, turned its route to Hakim Ziyech. Hakim Ziyech, whose transfer was interrupted due to paperwork problems between PSG and Chelsea, is expected to leave the team. Here are the details…

Fenerbahce made a good start to the season and was in a leading position both in the league and in Europe. However, the points lost in a row made Fenerbahçe lose altitude on the way to the championship. Fenerbahce, who wanted to reverse this situation, accelerated the transfer work.

PSG WAS NOT FOR JUDGE ZIYECH. THE NEED TURNED TO FENERBAHÇE!

The star player of the Moroccan National Team, Hakim Ziyech, was transferred from Ajax to Chelsea for 40 million euros. The star player, who could not give what was expected when he wore the Chelsea jersey, has recently decreased significantly. The name that Thomas Tuchel did not choose was not preferred by the new boss Graham Potter. Hakim Ziyech, who made a name for himself again with his World Cup performance, agreed with PSG, but his transfer was canceled despite Chelsea’s sending the documents wrong 3 times.

JUDGE ZİYECH WILL LEAVE THE TEAM

PSG made a deal with the player, but the star player’s dreams of France were ruined due to the fact that the British team could not complete the bureaucratic procedures. At the same time, it seems that the player whose license will be revoked by Chelsea will leave the team.