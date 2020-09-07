Haishen Typhoon strikes Japan and South Korea

After sweeping southern Japan this morning, Typhoon Haishen made landfall in Korea, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

South Korea has raised hurricane warnings to a critical level, the highest level in a four-level warning system. This storm had a heavy impact on these two Northeast Asian countries.

Typhoon Haishen swept through South Korea, disrupting the operation of two nuclear reactors in the southeastern coast of the country. However, no radioactive leakage or other safety concerns have yet been recorded.

In the city of Ulsan, Typhoon Haishen caused widespread power outages, leaving about 30,000 households without electricity. In the port city of Busan, hundreds of households lost electricity, spilling trees and traffic lights. There are currently no reports of casualties.

Due to the effects of the storm, nearly 300 flights in South Korea were canceled. Storm warnings were issued for airports as well as at Jeju resort island, as well as many areas in Gangwoan province.

Before making landfall in Korea, Typhoon Haishen swept through southern Japan with heavy rain and strong winds. On the island of Kyushu, four people went missing and more than 50 were injured when Typhoon Haishen landed. In addition, the storm also caused widespread power outages and traffic interruptions. Nearly 500,000 households fell into power failure, more than 550 flights were canceled.

It is forecasted that, after sweeping through Japan and South Korea, Typhoon Haishen will hit Jilin province in northeastern China, with a high risk of causing floods and landslides.



