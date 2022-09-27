Hair New York Fashion Week made hair the main character

During fashion week, the direction of the hairstyle serves as the main focus in creating the show. From tight and structured hairstyles to more teasing and deliberately untamed hairstyles, hairdressers build their ideas not only on the physical clothes walking on the catwalk, but also on the experiences and emotions that inspired the collection. Then ideas turn into mudboards, mudboards turn into call lists, and a group of inspirers finally presents their creations in the most important month known to fashion.

Last season, NYFW Teen Vogue managed to capture artists working behind the scenes at both Jason Wu and Altuzurra to take a closer look at what it takes to create some of the most mesmerizing images on the catwalk, and tell you about them first-hand. real skill. We talked to famous hair stylists Javara Vauchope and Jimmy Paul about their vision and the products they used to bring it to life.

Behind the scenes of Altuzurra, international hairdresser Jawara Vauchope used FEKKAI bestsellers to give each model the desired look. Frederick Fekkai, the owner of the company of the same name, says that it was the best thing he felt since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyone is in a great mood and doing what they like the most, and I like it,” says Fekkai.

Although the show time was only an hour away, the energy behind the scenes was light and upbeat. An hour before the start of the show, the madness of retouching and striving for perfection usually begins, but, on the contrary, it was quite peaceful. Photoshop and his team of stylists were wearing all black #HAIRBYJAWARA T-shirts and were discussing the morning mission and the latest details when we borrowed it for comments. When asked about what inspired these funny styles, Photoshop replied that the goal was to evoke “meditation, nirvana, the feeling of a prince.”

The image may contain a person a blonde teenager a child a child a person clothes sleeve clothes hair and face

Courtesy of Filippo Fior

Courtesy of Anna Instomina

Courtesy of Anna Instomina

“The show [starts] with a neat atmosphere before we move on to these really sophisticated prints. So, we’re doing trippy hairstyles!” he shares. “Big swirling knots illustrating this psychedelic girl in her own reality of magic mushrooms. Using all FEKKAI products! I nourish my hair and also create my art.”

Voshope and his team supplemented Altuzarra’s inspiration with The Teachings of Don Juan by Carlos Castaneda and Solitaire in the Desert by Edward Abbey, published in 1968. and spiritual.