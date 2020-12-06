Hailey Upton looks like she’s leaving NBC’s police drama

On November 11, NBC released the premiere of season 8 of the fan-favorite police drama Chicago P.D. after the long wait that kept fans in a state of anxiety.

It is very likely that some Chicago P.D. don’t see Haley Upton as everyone’s favorite; But if you adore Voight, the character of Tracy Spiridakos shouldn’t be left out as one of the drama’s most beloved.

As fans know, in Chicago P.D. Hailey Upton has a tendency to break the rules while on duty. Much like her boss, the intelligence unit lead sergeant.

This attitude of Upton in Chicago P.D., had the consequence that Voight sent her to the FBI. In some way, the sergeant is trying to prevent the officer from becoming what she represents, the tough cop who solves everything in her own way when catching the bad guys, crossing the border of the law.

Fans witnessed Chicago P.D. the tension between Upton and Voight increased, after a criminal informant of the officer was assassinated. She suspected that the sergeant was primarily responsible for that death.

From that moment, in Chicago P.D. Upton began to do things like Voight, which led to intensifying the relationship with the sergeant; and from there, she was sent to the FBI, where she was seen to prosper together with her partner, in solving a murder case and a drug theft.

However, Hailey Upton returned with season 8 of Chicago P.D. According to some reports, the officer should have spent more time with the FBI, but the coronavirus situation did not allow it when production of the CBS series was stopped due to the blockade.

Even though Upton returned to Chicago P.D. It is unknown if she will return to the FBI at some point. The trailer for the next episode to be released in January shows her return to the NBC crime drama, and also gives a glimpse of how well she did with the FBI.

According to the entertainment page CinemaBlend, the FBI appears to insist on recruiting Upton, and removing her from Chicago P.D., in order for the character to have a leading role with the FBI.



