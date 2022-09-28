Hailey Bieber talked about her love for Justin Selena in a podcast

Finally, Hailey Bieber (25) breaks her silence! The model has been married to Justin Bieber (28 years old) since 2018. But after her love walk, the American had to endure a lot of hatred. The reason? Many fans don’t want to believe that the singer is no longer with his ex Selena Gomez (30). Some followers are even sure that Haley Justin broke up with the musician — after all, the couple got engaged just two months after the breakup. Now she’s speaking publicly about the allegations for the first time!

In the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” a 25-year-old girl unpacks on Wednesday. The first trailer is already available on the format’s social network — and it has everything. When asked by podcaster Alexandra Cooper if she ever had a romantic relationship with Justin at the same time as Selena, Haley replies: “It’s so crazy, I literally never talked about it.” She wants people to finally know the truth.

Fans of the “Lose You To Love Me” translator have repeatedly spoken out against Haley in recent years. At the 2021 Met Gala, her followers even chanted the name “Selena” while Justin strolled down the red carpet with his sweetheart. But the couple didn’t seem to let it break them. “These two didn’t care,” Hayley’s cousin Ireland Baldwin (26) told TikTok at the time.