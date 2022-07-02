Hailey Bieber straddles husband Justin Bieber in a racy photo: “Kiss a Canadian if you know what’s good for you”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

This is her man. Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) shared an intimate photo of her sitting on top of her husband Justin Bieber shirtless to celebrate his home country.

“Happy Canada Day,” the 25—year-old model captioned the picture on Instagram Story on Friday, July 1. “Kiss a Canadian if you know what’s good for you.”

In the picture, the 28-year-old Peaches singer is lying on a training mat in sports shorts. The founder of Rhode Skincare braided her hair back into a braid and wore Adidas sneakers, jeans and a white cropped T-shirt when she straddled her husband, whom she married in September 2018. Justin sweetly wrapped his wife’s face in his hands while she was over him.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Although the sexy PDA photo was posted to commemorate Canada Day (the July 1 holiday that marks the anniversary of Canadian Confederation), Haley and Justin were celebrating in Los Angeles. They were spotted at a Sushi park in West Hollywood, California, on Friday evening.

A fun day comes after they talked about their very serious health problems. In March, the Arizona native was hospitalized due to a blood clot in the brain, which led to “stroke-like symptoms,” and she was diagnosed with grade 5 PFO—an open oval hole, a flap hole in the heart.

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award winner was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. The singer announced his diagnosis in June when he had to cancel tour dates as he struggles with symptoms including facial nerve paralysis.

“To be honest, I think the plus is that it brings us closer,” Haley said during a June appearance on “Good Morning America.” “You go through it together, you’re next to each other, you support each other. There’s just something that really connects you in these times. Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of… makes you talk openly about what’s going on so people understand what you’re going through.”

Insiders told Us Weekly that Justin and Haley have become stronger than ever due to health problems.

“Hayley was a real rock. She is by his side in everything he needs, as are his other close friends and family,” a source told us exclusively last month. “[He] firmly believes that it will resolve itself eventually, but of course it’s a stressful situation to deal with and a tough time for both him and Hayley. The last thing he wanted was to postpone concerts.”

Another insider said Haley is “1,000 percent supportive” of the “Lonely” singer.

“She will give up everything to be there for him when he needs it,” a source explained to us. “She is very caring and such a wonderful wife for him.”