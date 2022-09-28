Hailey Bieber met her Justin when she was single!

Finally, Hailey Bieber (25) spoke in simple language! The model got engaged to Justin Bieber (28) in July 2018 and later gave him the word “yes”. Many fans could not understand it at all: after all, the singer and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez (30) broke up just two months before submitting the application. Some fans of Disney fame even suspected that Haley might have something to do with love. Now the American has made it clear: she met Justin when she was single!

In the podcast Call Her Daddy, presenter Alexandra Cooper asked the 25-year-old girl if she had ever had a romantic relationship with Justin at the same time as Selena. “No,” Haley assured, adding: “When we first started dating, he never had a relationship. Never.” In addition, the blonde made it clear that in any case she would never interfere in a partnership. “I was brought up better,” she said.

In recent years, Selena’s fans have repeatedly attacked Hayley. The translator of “Lose You to Love Me” even asked her community to refrain from unpleasant comments. “I am against women humiliating other women, and I will never be like that. So please be kind to each other,” she addressed her Instagram followers in October 2019.