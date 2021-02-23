Hailey Bieber adore «Driver’s License» d’Olivia Rodrigo !

Very touching moment between Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo! The singer sends a cute card to the American model …

Adorable moment between Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo! The Driver’s License singer has learned that the model loves her song … So she sends a very cute card to Justin Bieber’s wife. And a nice T-Shirt, too!

It must be said that the Biebers are never far from Tiktok. While Olivia Rodrigo scored a huge hit with her hit, the two lovers showed their love for this song… And obviously, the singer felt a lovely moment of emotion!

Finding yourself popular is one thing … But finding yourself popular with the wife of Justin Bieber, the American singer was not expecting it. She therefore expresses her joy and gratitude in a letter to Hailey Bieber.

Olivia Rodrigo therefore decided to come into direct contact with Hailey Bieber. She sends him a pretty letter. Kind words, a big thank you, and love. “I’m glad you liked Driver’s License, thank you very much for your support! ”

A touching moment between two stars, then … But Justin Bieber’s wife is also entitled to a second surprise: the “driver’s license” from Olivia Rodrigo. So his driver’s license (or almost) printed on a black T-shirt… A cool joke!

We thus discover that the singer lives “somewhere in the suburbs”, on the “blue boulevard”. A driver’s license where she also enjoys writing as she loves “the States forever.” Full of love and humor, then.

HAILEY BIEBER AND JUSTIN BIEBER FANS OF OLIVIA RODRIGO?

The singer ends her sweet note with a sweet message for Hailey Bieber: “I adore you, and I send you lots of love.” Beautiful exchanges between two stars who give the model a nice smile … Or at least, a smile you can imagine!

Because Justin Bieber’s wife adds nothing to her Insta story, except a little purple heart with which she tags Olivia Rodrigo. Love, love, and more love: a nice correspondence therefore sets in between the stars!

With this beautiful moment, Olivia Rodrigo is therefore establishing herself among the American stars of the moment. As her first hit surpassed 130 million views on Youtube, she is settling among the singers of the moment to follow …

Especially with this contact! Because alongside Hailey Bieber, we find Justin Bieber … So we can imagine (why not) that the model would make the link for a meeting of artists. And why not think of a feat!

While the Canadian has resumed his career in hand after a lot of months of hiatus, he chained the duets at the end of 2020 … Until his big moment: his farewell concert to the year 2020. But he will have to start in 2021. Why not in a duet with Olivia Rodrigo?