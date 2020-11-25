Hailey Baldwin reveals she’s jealous of Justin Bieber fans

The VERSACE model had an intimate chat with Ashley Graham on the Pretty Big Deal podcast where she revealed that she is very jealous of her husband’s fans, Justin Bieber. This is what Hailey Baldwin said.

Justin Bieber is one of the most popular music stars and her marriage to Hailey Baldwin took many of her followers by surprise, who did not look favorably on the figure on the fashion shows.

Hailey Baldwin is one of the most recognized models of the moment, parading for the most important fashion houses and starred in successful campaigns for makeup, perfumes and beauty treatments.

Just for me, the blonde was a special guest on Ashley Graham’s podcast called ‘Pretty Big Deal’, which aired on YouTube, Hailey Bieber admitted to being jealous and explained how she felt being the target of criticism from fans from her husband.

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN TAKEN COUPLE THERAPY

The super model commented that jealousy is a normal and natural feeling of the human being, no matter what it represses, it will always come out:

If I could take this jealousy off I would, but I can’t, no one can

She also touched on her marriage dynamic with the singer, Hailey Baldwin grew up in New York City so she believes she loves noise and is a person who likes to express herself with her hands, while Bieber is more cautious and relaxed. Their personalities made a good match and complemented each other.

Hailey Baldwin believes that many girls flirt with Justin Bieber, being a star is a difficult responsibility to carry, revealed that many people will not mind that the singer is married, they will try to consult him in the same way.

She and Justin Bieber attended couples therapy to overcome their past, Hailey Baldwin will continue to work on her feelings so that her insecurities do not affect her relationship with the Canadian.

Do you want to know more about the model? There are some curious facts that you should know about Hailey Baldwin.



