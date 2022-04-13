Hailey Baldwin addresses Trolls on social media, apparently aiming for a comparison with Selena Gomez Comments: “Leave me alone”

Not here for that. Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) she set serious restrictions for herself after receiving unkind comments, and some social media users think that this is due to the “fans” of Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

“Leave me alone for now,” 25—year-old Hayley said in a TikTok video on Tuesday, April 12. — I’m minding my own business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has passed to leave me alone. I’m begging you. Really. This is my only request. Be unhappy somewhere else, please.”

“This is for you guys in my comments every time I post,” the model signed the post. In response to the clip on social networks, sharp-eyed subscribers were quick to point out that Hayley had been sent spam messages about her husband’s ex-girlfriend, 29, earlier this month.

After the Arizona native posted that she was lip-syncing a version of “One Time” for TikTok, some fans claimed that 28-year-old Justin sang in the track “about Selena.”

“Selena Gomez is getting prettier and motivating more because she is very mature and her heart is too,” the commenter wrote. Another responded to the TikTok video: “Rare beauty is perfect,” referring to Gomez’s makeup line.

Haley previously clapped her hands after being accused of shading Gomez. In 2019, fans wondered if the host of Drop the Mic was digging into the Disney graduate when she shared a screenshot of Summer Walker and Jene Aiko’s song “I’ll Kill You” shortly after Gomez released “Losing You to Love Me.”

“Please stop this nonsense…” the answer is “no,” Haley commented on an Instagram post about rumors of “complete nonsense” in October 2019.

The Texas native, for her part, defended Haley amid speculation on social media. “I am so grateful for the response to the song. However, I will never tolerate women humiliating other women,” Gomez said during a live broadcast on Instagram. “So please be kind to everyone.”

The trio has been a topic of conversation since Gomez and Justin finally broke up in 2018 after eight years of dating. After their breakup, the Canadian native revived his romance with Hayley, and they tied the knot in September 2018. Previously, Justin and Haley were linked from 2015 to 2016.

In the past, the socialite has used social media to show that she is on good terms with the “Only Murders in the Building” star. Haley “liked” Gomez’s announcement of her song “Rare” in 2019, and later she showed love for the actress’ cover of Elle in 2021.

“This is her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low-key but public way.”