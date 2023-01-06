NCT’s Haechan will take a break from the promotion due to health issues.

On January 6, NCT SM Entertainment released the following statement explaining Haechan’s current state of health and subsequent rest period:

Hi.

This is done in order to inform fans about the health status of the participant of Hechan and his absence from scheduled events.

Recently, Haechan had abnormal conditions such as palpitations, chest tightness and more, so he went to the hospital with his manager, where he underwent a consultation and examination, where he received medical advice about the need for treatment and rest. Since the restoration of Hechan’s health is the most important, he will not participate in the planned activities yet and plans to restore his health during the rest.

As a result, Haechan has decided not to participate in the scheduled events starting next week, and we will inform you later when it is confirmed that he will resume his schedules. We sincerely apologize to the fans for causing concern and ask the fans to understand that this decision was made for the sake of Haechan’s health.

We will do our best to work hard and support Haechan so that he can greet fans in a healthier way.

Thanks.

On the same day, DREAM MAKER USA confirmed that Haechan will not participate in the upcoming stops of the NCT 127 tour in Latin America and the USA. Read their statement below:

Please note that Haechan will not be able to participate in the second round of NCT 127 “NEO CITY: USA & LATIN AMERICA — THE LINK” due to health problems.

Thus, eight participants will take part in concerts in the USA and Latin America, as planned. We ask for your understanding.

Thanks.

Haechan recently promoted with NCT DREAM after releasing their new remake of the track “Candy”. At the end of the month, NCT 127 will return with their upcoming re-released album “Ay-Yo”.

We wish Hechan a speedy recovery!