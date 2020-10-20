Hades: Zagreu gets gorgeous cosplay to die for

The cosplayer Gehe is drawing attention on social networks after posting on his Twitter profile, an incredible recreation of Zagreu, the protagonist of Hades, portraying a very well-made and realistic costume that surprises by the wealth of details and for being very faithful to the visual of the son of Zeus and Persephone. Check it out below:

In order to embody the protagonist of Hades, a roguelike launched in 2020 by Supergiant Games, Gehe used the autumn leaves glued to his wig, as well as an outfit made with several layers of fine fabric that went back to the classic costume of the Greek era.

Hades is available for Nintendo Switch and PC.



