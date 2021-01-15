Hades was translated with community support

Players and translators verbalize their anger to learn that the successful Supergiant title opted for non-professional work on localization.

The localization of Hades to languages ​​such as Spanish was carried out through a collaborative work between translation professionals and the community. Supergiant Games has confirmed the working methodology of this department during the development of the title, one of the best video games of 2020, and has apologized for the numerous errors reported by users.

What happened to the Hades translation

The controversy began on Tuesday, when professional translators such as KWolframio expressed their anger on the social network Twitter when they encountered massive translation errors in Hades as a result of apparently having used an artificial intelligence transcription system.

Given the impact of the message, Supergiant Games responded to the thread derived from that message with an official statement where, initially, the complaint was contradicted: “What you are saying is not accurate,” begins by saying the North American study, which made the news months ago for having congenialized development without engaging in practices such as crunching for its workers. “We have worked with both a professional localization team and the support of the translator community during production, in a convergent way,” they add.

ATRAE condemns the practice of Supergiant Games; its director responds

From there, both the community and other members and professional translation organizations, such as the Spanish Association for Audiovisual Translation and Adaptation (ATRAE), participated in the complaint with a message of disgust that seeks to condemn this criticized practice, already used by other video games in the past such as Disco Elysium together with Clan DLAN (which was finally paid), because they consider it to be “a lack of respect for the professional translators union”.