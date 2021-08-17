Hades: PowerA Unveils Themed Controller for Nintendo Switch

Hades: PowerA, a licensed multi-platform controller manufacturer, has announced its newest Pro Controller for the Nintendo Switch, inspired by the roguelike hit from the indie world: Hades.

The remote comes mostly in red, accompanied by classic Zagreus art covering the red handle. We can also clearly see the symbols of the gods in the game, spread across the entire controller to make the player even more willing to chase these blessings.

The control is wireless and comes with a built-in rechargeable lithium battery, communicating with the Switch via Bluetooth 5.0. It also comes with two extra customizable buttons on the back, as is customary for the PowerA in its version of Switch Pro Controller.

The product is licensed by Nintendo itself, so it should work on your Switch without any problems, but it’s important to note that it doesn’t have NFC. This means that you cannot use the PowerA controller to read amiibo figurines, which are only compatible with the original Nintendo controllers.

PowerA’s Hades-inspired Pro Controller was just announced and is not yet available for sale, so we don’t know its suggested price. For now, the forecast is for availability only in the United States.