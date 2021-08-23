Hades is the Highest Rated Game on Metacritic for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Hades recently docked on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and has apparently been well received by critics. The proof of this is that, when analyzing the titles with the best reviews on Metacritic in August, he was at the top of the ranking.

In the case of PlayStation 5, he defeated competitors such as Demon’s Souls, Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. In contrast, on Xbox Series X the title was ahead of Microsoft Flight Simulator and It Takes Two.

Check out the ten games with the best reviews on Metacritic in August:

PlayStation 5

Hades – 93

Demon’s Souls – 92

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – 90

Final Fantasy VII Intergrade Remake – 89

Elysium: The Final Cut – 89

Devil May Cry V: Special Edition – 89

It Takes Two – 88

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 88

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – 88

The Nioh Collection – 88

Xbox Series X

Hades – 94

Microsoft Flight Simulator – 90

It Takes Two – 89

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – 89

Tetris Effect Connected – 88

F1 2021 – 88

Hitman 3 – 87

Death’s Door – 87

The Forgotten City – 86

Judgment – 85

And you, do you agree with the highlight for Hades? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.