Hades Is The First Game In history To Receive A Hugo Award

Hades was released by Supergiant Games last year and has quickly become a darling of audiences and critics alike. The game garnered several awards and honors, and now adds a historic asset to its collection, as the first game in the world to receive a Hugo Award.

The Hugo Award is aimed at science fiction and fantasy literature, and is given annually at the World Science Fiction Convention in different categories. After a few years of deliberation, the award decided to make an exception and create a category to honor games.

Only titles released in the previous year are candidates for Hugo, so the games nominated for this year’s awards were Spiritfarer, The Last of Us 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Blaseball and, of course, the winner Hades.

Wish I could have attended the #HugoAwards in person. I wasn't able to make an acceptance speech there on behalf of the team though did have a few words here. I'm grateful that the awards are recognizing work in this category, much less the work we did! pic.twitter.com/S9bfSp1i8H — Greg Kasavin (@kasavin) December 19, 2021

Greg Kasvin, creative director of Supergiant Games, was the studio’s spokesperson in accepting the honor, delivering a speech via Twitter. He says that, unfortunately, he was not able to attend the ceremony in person, but thanks him for the award and praises the event for having recognized this category for games.

The gaming category, however, was created for this year only, as an exception, with no guarantee to return in subsequent years. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t come back either. Hugo’s awards have sought to expand and modernize a little, after years of traditionalism, so it could be that the games category will return in other editions and even become permanent, who knows.