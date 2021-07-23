Hades is GDC Awards Game of the Year

Hades: This week, the list of titles that received awards at the Game Developers Choice Awards ceremony, which is associated with the Game Developers Conference (the famous GDC) was released. And for this year, the top prize went to the indie game Hades.

In this year’s edition, Hades was also crowned Best Design and Best Audio, and you can check out the full ceremony, as well as all winning titles, in the sequence.

Game of the Year – Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Design – Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Audio – Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Debut – Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Best Technology – Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Mobile Game – Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Innovation Award – Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Narrative – The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Visual Art – Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Audience Award – Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Virtual/Augmented Reality Game – Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Pioneer Award – Tom Fulp

Career Award – Laralyn McWilliams