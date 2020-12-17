Hades: game gains cross-save function on Switch and PC

Supergiant announced on Wednesday (16), via Twitter, that the Nintendo Switch and computer versions of Hades gained the option to synchronize progress. That is, players will be able to transfer their game saves from the computer to the hybrid console and vice versa.

The novelty, which is already available to everyone, was released from an update. The developer also explained that the update that allows saves to be transferred has also improved aspects of the game.

To use the progress of another platform you need to access the main menu of the game. After that, the player is required to connect their Epic Games or Steam account. Afterwards, you just need to pause and exit the game to load the new file. For more details, a specific information section has been created for this resource.

The indie of the year

The game of the roguelike genre of isometric view was considered a critical and public success this year. Despite being in early access since 2018, the title was officially released in 2020.

The production was nominated for nine categories in The Game Award, including “Game of the Year”, which ended up losing to The Last of Us Part II. At the end of the award, the game won in two categories: Best Indie and Best Action Game.



