Hades enables cross-save between Nintendo Switch

The title of Supergiant Games, the creators of Bastion and Transistor, has been one of the great surprises of the year.

What’s new from Supergiant Games is updated with a long-awaited novelty. From now on, Hades incorporates the cross-save function, which means that players can enjoy their game on PC and then continue playing on Nintendo Switch and vice versa, all without losing progression. This was announced by the study in a publication on the social network Twitter.

“Hermes is here with some good news,” they write. Our cross-save update for Hades is now available on Nintendo Switch. In addition, the developers report that the patch includes other improvements from the post-release updates that have been released on PC. The game was released as early access in 2018, a model that many independent studios are adapting to bring their productions to fruition.

An electric roguelike

Supergiant Games, the developer behind Bastion, Transistor and Pyre, has once again switched records with Hades, a game set in mythological Greece that embraces the roguelike genre. Zagreus, son of Hades, tries to escape from the underworld, an undertaking that will not be easy and that he will have to repeat over and over again, according to the canons of the genre. However, the study has managed to build a story that is emerging in small doses and that makes up a very attractive whole.

The levels are procedurally generated and invite us to overcome numerous challenges, which end with a great final boss. On a mechanical level, Supergiant Games has managed to design a combat system that forces you to be attentive to everything that happens on the screen to react at that precise moment. This game was the only independent production to make it into The Game Awards 2020 nominations for Game of the Year (GOTY).



