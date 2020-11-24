Hades, Best Game of the Year 2020 (GOTY) for TIME

The prestigious North American media collects its ten best video games of this year, with names like Animal Crossing and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The North American magazine TIME, one of the most prestigious media in the United States, has collected in a new article its ten best video games of the year 2020. The culture and technology writing, composed of several components, has considered that Hades is the GOTY, the best title that this sector has given during the course that now ends. They have also revealed the rest of the Top-10 components.

Although Hades was available in early access for Steam for a couple of years, its commercial release in the full version has not occurred until now, thus reaching hundreds of thousands of people with a general consensus: it is an outstanding work. The full list leaves room for titles of all genres; from Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and The Last of Us Part II as the rest of the podium members, to Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Ori and the Will of the Wisps to close the top-5.

Phenomena like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and the well-known Among Us also have a place on the list; like Microsoft Flight Simulator, the triumphant return of Tony Hawk and the still successful Call of Duty: Warzone, whose user community is one of the most active on the multiplayer gaming scene, especially on console.

Hades

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

Among us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Call of Duty: Warzone

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Hades, for many the best creation of Supergiant Games

In our analysis we consider that “Supergiant Games plays in another league”. With a rating of 9.3, Hades also has all the ballots to be in the contest for the best video games of 2020 for the writing and collaborators of MeriStation, whose nominees will be announced in the coming dates. “Hades is the best game from a studio that has done everything right so far. It is the most mature proposal of Supergiant, a game that finally unites the thematic and artistic ambitions of the studio with a mechanical excellence in combat that until now had been reserved for Japanese developers ”.

Hades is currently available on both the Nintendo Switch eShop and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is unknown if in the future it will have a version on other platforms, as has happened with previous works in the saga such as Bastion, Transistor or Pyre.



