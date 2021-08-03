Hades, Art of Rally, Skate and more coming to Xbox Game Pass in August

Xbox Game Pass will add 15 games during the first half of August. The list is made up of names like Hades, Art of Rally, Skate, and many more. Xbox Game Pass updates the calendar during the first half of August. The division confirms the dates and games that will arrive as part of the batch for the next 15 days. Among the novelties, Hades stands out, which will arrive since its launch in the Xbox ecosystem.
Xbox Game Pass calendar for August 2021: dates and games
No less than 15 games will reach the subscription among all its modalities, which includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As you know, it is in it where the EA Play catalog is also included. You can look forward to all of these games during the slot until August 17.
August 5
Curse of the Dead Gods – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
Dodgeball Academia – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
Katamari Damacy Reroll – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
Lumines Remastered – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
Skate (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
Skate 3 – Xbox Gaming Cloud
Starmancer – PC (Game Preview)
August 10
Dirt 4 (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
Dirt Rally (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
Dirt Rally 2.0 (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
F1 2020 (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
GRID (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One
August 12
Art of Rally – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
August 13
Hades – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud
17 of August
Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition – PC