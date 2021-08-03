Hades, Art of Rally, Skate and more coming to Xbox Game Pass in August

Xbox Game Pass will add 15 games during the first half of August. The list is made up of names like Hades, Art of Rally, Skate, and many more. Xbox Game Pass updates the calendar during the first half of August. The division confirms the dates and games that will arrive as part of the batch for the next 15 days. Among the novelties, Hades stands out, which will arrive since its launch in the Xbox ecosystem.

Xbox Game Pass calendar for August 2021: dates and games

No less than 15 games will reach the subscription among all its modalities, which includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As you know, it is in it where the EA Play catalog is also included. You can look forward to all of these games during the slot until August 17.

August 5

Curse of the Dead Gods – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Dodgeball Academia – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Katamari Damacy Reroll – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Lumines Remastered – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Skate (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Skate 3 – Xbox Gaming Cloud

Starmancer – PC (Game Preview)

August 10

Dirt 4 (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Dirt Rally (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Dirt Rally 2.0 (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

F1 2020 (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

GRID (EA Play) – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

August 12

Art of Rally – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

August 13

Hades – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

17 of August

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition – PC