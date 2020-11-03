Hackers would have stolen data from 27 million Brazilians

The operator Claro NET would have been the victim of a hacker attack that resulted in the theft of data from 27.8 million of its customers across Brazil. The leak would have occurred in 2018, according to information obtained by The Hack, but only now has the database been offered for sale on the dark web.

A “sample” of the base stolen in 2018 was sent to The Hack with data from almost 800,000 people, and the information allegedly matches data that criminals would have stolen in 2018.

Among the information available in the sample are full name, date of birth, gender, CPF (or CNPJ), email, telephone number and full address with zip code. In other words, it is a full plate for digital fraudsters.

The criminal identified as “gr4c3ann” claimed responsibility for the attack on Claro NET, but the operator denies that his database was stolen. In an official statement, the company said it had found no evidence of the leak.

“Regarding the case cited, Claro informs that no evidence was found to prove that the published sample belongs to the company’s database. Claro invests heavily in policies and procedures and in the constant improvement of processes, adopting measures, according to best practices, to identify fraud and protect its customers ”.

TecMundo contacted Claro to get more clarification on the case and we will update this news in case of news.



