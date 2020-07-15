Hackers who took accounts of Apple, Uber, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Bill Gates on Twitter defrauded Bitcoin owners

While messages about sharing Bitcoins from accounts were shared, Bitcoins of those who clicked the message were seized.

Hackers who took advantage of a vulnerability on Twitter captured the accounts of many people and cryptocurrency institutions, primarily Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Bill Gates. While messages about sharing Bitcoins from accounts were shared, Bitcoins of those who clicked the message were seized.

The statement “I am giving back 5000 BTC ($ 45,889,950) to the community” was used in the texts shared from the accounts. Asking users to click on the Crypto For Health domain, hackers managed to collect nearly $ 38,000 in a short time.

In many of the messages sent, BTC wallet address was shared and donations were requested to this account. The amount collected after a while reached 59 thousand dollars.

Hackers include Apple, Uber, Jeff Bezos, Gemini, Binance, KuCoin, Coinbase, Charlie Lee from Litecoin, Justin Sun from Tron, Bitcoin, Bitfinex, Ripple, Cash App, Elon Musk and CoinDesk.

While information about Domain’s Whois information has been reached, some users claim that someone has done this work within Twitter. Most tweets are currently deleted from the platform. However, no official statement has been made on Twitter yet.

It is possible to say that Twitter, which has come to the fore with security measures recently, has trumped this tremendous hand to Donald Trump.



