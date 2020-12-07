Hackers who attacked Embraer start to leak data

According to news released on Monday (7), on the business technology website ZDNet, the hackers who attacked Embraer’s files last week started to leak some of the company’s private files, after the world’s third largest aircraft manufacturer had refused to pay the ransom demanded by the group.

The data obtained by the site, after the Brazilian conglomerate chose to restore the backup systems without paying the ransom, were shared on a website hosted on the dark web, managed by the authors of the spread of RansomExx, or Defray777, ransomware also responsible for the invasion of the STJ in Brasília, last month.

Downloaded by ZDNet, the data reveals samples of employee records, commercial contracts, flight simulation photos, in addition to the source code that allows attesting the authenticity of the information and its origin on Embraer’s servers, which it did not recognize last week. neither the presence of ransomware nor data theft.

In a press release, the company reported “access to only one environment”, with a temporary impact on “some of its operations”. Embraer has not yet commented on the case.



