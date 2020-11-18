Hackers use: Kali Linux 2020.4 released

Debian-based Kali Linux 2020.4 version, which is actively used by many, has been released. The operating system preferred by cyber security researchers includes more than 600 cyber security tools.

Kali Linux 2020.4 release released

Parrot OS, BlackArch and Kali Linux are among the most preferred operating systems by people working in the field of cyber security. Parrot OS and Kali Linux operating systems are Debian-based, while BlackArch is built on the Arch Linux operating system. Kali Linux, which has an advantage over other operating systems in documentation, comes up with new features with its latest version.

ZSH, the advanced version of the Bourne Shell (sh) system, has been made default with the new version. Thanks to this, command line usage has been made even easier. Proxychains 4 comes by default in the version with the kernel update. In addition, all tools previously included in the operating system can be used with their current versions.

It is stated that Win-KeX can be used on ARM-based devices with Win-KeX 2.5 version. The new version of Kali Linux now supports VMware users using Vagrant.

What is Kali Linux?

Used in fields such as penetration testing, forensics and reverse engineering, Kali Linux is built on the Debian operating system. You can perform security tests of Web sites, mobile applications, desktop software and networks with hundreds of tools included. The Kali Linux operating system, which requires basic Linux knowledge for use, is also suitable for daily use.



