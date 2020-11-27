Hackers leak data from 16 million Brazilians with covid-19

The personal and medical data of at least 16 million people with a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of covid-19 were exposed for almost 30 days after a leak of passwords from the Ministry of Health. The information was released by the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo , this Thursday (26).

Contrary to other data leakage situations, there was no hacker attack. According to the publication, the information was exposed after an employee at Albert Einstein Hospital published a spreadsheet containing users and passwords to access the database of tested, diagnosed and hospitalized patients.

Published on GitHub, the login data gave access to records of information about the disease caused by the new coronavirus in two federal systems. In E-SUS-VE, confirmed and suspected cases of patients with mild and moderate conditions are reported, while in Sivep-Gripe there are the most serious records.

In contact with the vehicle, the employee confirmed that he had published the information in his GitHub account, in order to carry out a test of the implementation of a new model, but said he forgot to delete the file. The hospital claims to have removed the access keys and dismissed the employee.

Politicians had data exposed

According to the report, President Jair Bolsonaro and several ministers had their data exposed. Among them are Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello and Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Alves.

São Paulo Governor João Dória, Senate President Davi Alcolumbre and Mayor Rodrigo Maia were also affected by the data breach, having exposed information such as detailed health history, address, telephone number and CPF number.

This leakage of data on covid-19 affected public and private patients, since the notification of cases to the Ministry of Health is mandatory.



