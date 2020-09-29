Hackers ‘hijack’ important US hospital chain

Last Sunday (27), the American company that provides hospital and health services Universal Health Services was the victim of a cyber attack that rendered its digital systems useless in more than 400 installations spread across countries like the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom , which forced it to adopt, to ensure the progress of the processes, the use of paper documents and affected its more than 90 thousand employees.

According to one of the professionals, in an interview with BleepingComputer, all the files on the network were converted to the .ryk extension, used by the Ryuk ransomware, widely disseminated by Russian criminals since 2018. As a result, several patients were redirected to other emergency rooms. and facilities or faced delays and cancellations of appointments and test results.

“We are using paper for everything. All computers are completely turned off,” another employee told Wired. “This is a viable method, but there is much more to be done so that things are not lost – orders, medicines, etc. The patient care is almost the same even in the emergency room, since it is where he enters the hospital and the visit begins. There is concern for those who were already hospitalized when this happened, but everyone is stepping up their game. ”

The company, for its part, did not provide official details on the matter, limiting itself to declaring that its “IT network is down due to a security problem” and that “it is running already consolidated backup processes, including methods offline documentation. ” Still according to the institution, sensitive data of the public involved were not compromised.



