Hackers hacked DeFi protocol generator

The personal address of the founder of the DeFi protocol Nexus Mutual has been hacked. As a result of the incident, NXM worth $ 8 million was stolen.

In the statement made by Nexus Mutual, it was stated that Karp’s personal address was attacked and siphoned off by a protocol member. There were 370 thousand NXM tokens at the address and the total value of these tokens at current prices is 8 million 250 thousand dollars.

Speaking to The Block on the subject, Karp said that he was tricked by an attacker to approve a transaction, accessing his computer in this way, and changing the MetaMask extension. Karp said, “Later, while performing another transaction, MetaMask asked for confirmation for this fake transaction and I gave my approval thinking it was the transaction I wanted to do.” He stated that he later realized that this transaction was the transaction that sent NXMs to the hackers’ wallets.

Karp further emphasized that there was no problem with the Nexus Mutual and that no one else was affected. Karp said, “My private keys are safe. They could not access them. They tricked me into signing a fake transaction. ” said.



