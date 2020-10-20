Hackers Donate Their Stolen Bitcoins to Charities

Hackers donated $ 10,000 worth of Bitcoin, which they seized after an attack, to charities. Experts stated that the motivation behind this donation is not clear.

When it comes to hacking, the first thing that comes to mind is the people who steal and sell the information of companies, institutions or people with various malware and attacks or use them for ransom. However, the hackers and their actions are a little different from the others.

Taking on the role of a kind of modern Robin Hood, the hackers donated 0.88 Bitcoin, or 10 thousand dollars, they obtained after an attack to two different non-profit charities.

Hackers donate their stolen Bitcoin to charities

He donated 0.88 Bitcoin worth 10 thousand dollars seized by the hackers to two non-profit charities called The Water Project and Children International. As can be understood from their names, Children International; It has goals such as helping poor children and supporting their education. The Water Project is an organization that aims to bring clean water to people in Sub-Saharan Africa who do not have access to water.

Although the Hackers made such a donation, Children International stated that they would not accept this donation. According to a report in Coinkolik, the spokesperson said: “If the donation is linked to a hacker, we have no intention of accepting it. Hackers probably knew that charities would not approve of this ‘donation’ move,” he said.

For Hackers, who expressed their appreciation for helping to change someone’s life in a published blog post, the experts’ comments are slightly different. It is stated that the intention of the hackers is unclear and unusual. It is also stated that this donation may have been made to help alleviate their guilt. So, what do you think of the hackers’ move? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



