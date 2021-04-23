Hackers charge $ 50 million from Apple after ‘hijacking’ projects

Hackers: A virtual attack by Russian cybercriminals could cost Apple $ 50 million. According to the threat, the giant will have until May 1 to make the payment and prevent a real treasure trove of documents related to engineering and the manufacture of current and future devices from falling into the network.

Such materials, according to The Record, were allegedly stolen from Quanta, a Taiwan-based company that makes MacBooks and other products from the Apple company, by the REvil group, also known as Sodinokibi, which on April 20 released images after the subsidiary does not yield to extortion.

The extent of the leak is not yet known, but some of the content already published concerns the newly unveiled iMac – and no one outside of Apple had seen anything about the device until the official announcement, also on the 20th, attesting to its suitability. of the schemes.

In them, there is even a warning that they should not be reproduced or copied.

“Quanta Computer’s information security team worked with external IT experts in response to cyber attacks on a small number of servers,” highlights the affected company in a statement to the Bloomberg website, adding that “there is no material impact on business operations. of the company “as a result of the invasion.

And now Jose?

Acer and others have faced a similar situation with REvil, but this is considered the most ambitious target of the group so far.

Incidentally, among the files revealed are manufacturing diagrams for the 2020 update of the MacBook Air M1 processor, already released from Apple, and an unknown notebook that features additional ports.

Finally, the criminals promise daily disclosures until the big tech, which has not yet commented on the case, dedicates to them the sum required, and this can compromise – and a lot – the strategies in progress.