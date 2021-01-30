Hacker Black Hat lifts the world’s largest ‘hacker’ network

A police operation carried out this week by teams from several countries managed to neutralize Emotet, the botnet responsible for the most important and successful malware during the year 2020, with thousands of scams carried out by email.

Described by Europol as one of the main “openers” of computerized systems in the world, Emotet had thousands of computers seized by the European Multidisciplinary Platform against Criminal Threats (EMPACT) initiative, with the participation of police officers from the Netherlands, Germany, United States, United Kingdom, France, Lithuania, Canada and Ukraine, coordinated by Europol and Eurojust.

Emotet has been operating one of the most professional and long-lasting cybercrime services ever. First detected in 2014, as a banking Trojan horse designed to spy on computers and steal login details, the malware has evolved amazingly and has become a dangerous international network of crackers.

How did Emotet work?

Emotet is a botnet, a botnet (software that simulates human actions) that, using email attachments, gains access to victims’ computers and sells the data to cybercriminals who can install even more dangerous malicious software. According to Europol, Emotet also rented the malicious programs and codes it produced, such as banking Trojans and ransomware.

After the police action, explains Dmitry Smilyanets, a threat intelligence specialist at Recorded Future, even if they managed to escape, the network’s creators will hardly be able to rebuild its structure, primarily because it is a very complicated and delicate system, and also because “They have enough money to retire in peace”.