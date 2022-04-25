Hacker attack on the popular Web 3 coin! Here’s what happened…

The Blockchain security company warns users of the Web3 Stepn (GMT) coin about phishing sites. Hackers capture the Source words using a Fake Metamask Plugin via the Chrome browser…

Hackers attacked the popular Web3 project

The well-known Blockchain security company Peckshield has reported that there are currently many phishing sites for the Web3 Life Application (Stepn). According to Peckshield, hackers steal the source words by adding a fake Metamask plugin to the user’s browser. Thus, hackers have full access to the control panel of Stepn users.

In response, Peckshield urged Stepn users to contact support immediately if they see something suspicious in their account. Some customers stated that they had encountered errors and called the support service, which fixed the problem. Wu Blockchain, a well-known crypto journalist from China, also tweeted about the attack, helping to spread the information even more. In his warnings during the day , he emphasized the following:

PeckShield has discovered a number of phishing Stepn sites. They add a fake Metamask browser extension…

There are no updates on Stepn’s Twitter account yet.

Stepn, on the other hand, has not yet acknowledged the attack and has not made an official statement about it. The announcement of the attack was made almost 20 hours after the closure of the domains of the AMA Twitter app for the Web3 lifestyle on Twitter. Peckshield is one of the most reputable Twitter accounts for the crypto community, allowing you to get first—hand information from attackers when it comes to hacking and phishing schemes.

Web3 coin grew by 50% this week, got on the list of hackers

STEPN is the world’s first Move—to-Earn initiative based on Solana. This is a Web3 application that combines elements of communication, health and making money, which can be used by lovers of sneakers or exercise at their own pace. It serves the concept that users can earn money by walking and thus doing sports. The GMT price has increased by more than 50% since last week, as the opportunity to earn money by doing sports has quickly gained worldwide recognition.

The latest hacker attack did not affect the GMT price. According to Somanews, the slightly fluctuating Greenwich Mean Time price is trading at $3.27, which is 15% lower than the $3.80 ATH level. It is expected that the security vulnerabilities associated with the fake metamask plugin will be closed in the coming days.