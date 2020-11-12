Hacker attack did not kill patient in German hospital

The police department in Cologne, Germany, denied that a ransomware attack that attacked a regional hospital system was directly or indirectly responsible for the death of a patient. The case was originally disclosed in September 2020 and the suspicion was that the general failure caused the injury victim to be directed to another care unit, dying on the way.

According to the investigations, the delay “had almost no relevance to what happened” and the patient’s medical condition was so severe that the transfer due to the cyber attack was not a determining factor for the death.

Even legal actions against the hospital would not be possible, since there is no concrete proof of the relationship between the abduction of civil servants and the probable treatment that would be applied to the patient. The confirmation was released in a report in Wired magazine.

It will still happen

Despite the conclusion, the police will continue to investigate the case to detect other damage caused by the ransomware – and the experts involved cite that it is only a matter of time before a death caused by the failure of a hospital’s systems actually happens.



