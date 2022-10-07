Ha Sung Woon Announces Postponement Of Conscription Date

Ha Song He will be enrolled at the end of this month!

In August, Hassan He announced that in early September he would be enlisted in active military service. However, a few days before the call, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to postpone the date.

On October 7, Hye Son On’s agency Big Planet Made announced that his new enlistment date would be October 24. As previously stated, Ha Song Un’s enlistment in military service will be confidential to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and respect the artist’s desire to enlist in military service. quietly.

We wish Ha Sung Un a safe service!