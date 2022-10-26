Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, Minho from SHINee and Ye Jin-goo will play the main roles in the new travel show

Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, Minho from SHINee and Ye Jin-goo will star together in a new entertainment show!

On October 26, TVING announced that their entertainment show “Ticketing With Two Feet” (literal translation) should be aired in the first half of 2023.

In the upcoming travel entertainment show, Ha Jung Woo, Joo Ji Hoon, Minho and Ye Jin Gu will go on vacation on behalf of the youth who have been stuck at home for the past few years due to COVID-19.

As the leader of the group, Ha Jung Woo will be their “speaker”, showing off his laid-back variety show skills. Joo Ji Hoon will also reveal himself as someone he has never seen before as he quickly adapts to their new surroundings. Known as the person who never gives up, SHINee’s Minho will continue to show her perseverance and determination. Ye Jin Gu is the youngest member of the group, and he will represent people between the ages of 20 and 20 with his passion, clumsiness and unexpected charm.

An additional excitement is that these members are well acquainted: Ha Jung Woo and Joo Ji Hoon starred together in the TV series “Alone with the Gods”, and Joo Ji Hoon appears together with Minho in “Medical Top Team”. Ye Jin-goo also played a younger copy of the character Joo Ji-hoon in the movie “Vintage”.

Stay tuned to see where this group will visit and what obstacles and adventures they are going through!

“Ticketing With Two Feet” will begin airing next year on TVING.