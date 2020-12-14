Ha Ji Won Reveals Her Relationship With Hyun Bin

If you think Crash Landing on You is great and you are a fan of the handsome actor Hyun Bin, you must already know the phenomenal stories that he has starred in since the beginning of his career and the fabulous actresses with whom he has shared the screen, one of them is the talented Ha Ji Won.

The beautiful 42-year-old Ha Ji Won has a recognized career in the world of K-Dramas and cinema, has been the protagonist of famous productions of different genres, among which the popular Secret Garden (2010) and Empress Ki (2014) stand out. ).

Secret Garden was a K-Drama starring Ha Ji Won and Hyun Bin whose success has transcended in time, making it a must for fans of Korean dramatic productions.

The chemistry and camaraderie between Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won in Secret Garden was notorious and praiseworthy, resulting in the two stars building a friendship beyond the film set.

In this regard, in an interview, actress Ha Ji Won referred to Hyun Bin in a very affectionate way, revealing that he is a good friend with whom she shares social outings in a group to drink and have fun.

“Bin is my drinking buddy and a very good friend. We have other friends with whom we also drink together. They are not actors, but we often meet and drink soju with a meal of grilled pork belly (samyyeopsal). ”

Secret Garden aired between November 2010 and January 2011. It tells the love and fantasy story between Kim Joo Won (Hyun Bin), an arrogant and eccentric CEO who maintains the image of apparent perfection, and Gil Ra Im (Ha Ji Won) a poor and humble action movie stunt double whose beauty and body are the object of envy.



