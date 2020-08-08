H1GHR Music Records, Commemorative Album

Through YouTube they announced that H1GHR Music Records has revealed the new projects it has with its artists.

Last Thursday, August 5, H1GHR Music Records shared an amazing unreleased video through the YouTube digital platform, revealing to users the new projects that will arrive very soon with different artists.

The most surprising thing is that the collaborative discs have the participation of all the artists that are part of the recorder, since what has caused a furor is that their scheduled date is the 2nd and 16th of next September.

The record label H1GHR Music Records led by Jay Park has big names in Korean Hip-Hop music, among those who are in this project are the rapper PH-1, Golden who at the time was known as G.Soul, Sik-K, likewise the duo Groovy Room.

H1GHR Music Records and new projects

There are also BIG Naughty, HAON, DJ SMMT, Trade L, Woogie, 28AV, Woodie Gochild among other musical groups and artists from the world of Hip-Hop, who have stood out for their great vocal talent, as the agency has allowed them to Famous express their creativity as it has been a key element of the producer.

According to the official calendar, the new projects will be announced in the coming days, so Hip-Hop fans are looking forward to hearing exclusive material, as it is expected that there will be various video clips where the personality of each artist will be revealed.

There is no doubt that each artist has extraordinary potential, since they have shown it in their projects, as we remember that part of them have dominated the Korean music rankings, among the members of the H1GHR Music Records are Jay Park, Sik- K, PH1 and HAON.

H1GHR Music Records was founded in 2017 by businessman Jay Park and singer Cha Cha Malone, since then the international Hip-Hop and R&B recording company has had the opportunity to work with great artists, who are your favorite artists?



