Since 2015, the Cure Bowl has featured some of the best college football teams the Group of Five has to offer. But from next year he will have a new name.

On Wednesday, Stuart Mandel of The Athletic reported that the Cure Bowl is being renamed the Cure Bowl of the Duluth trading company in Orlando. The Duluth Trading Company takes Tailgreeter as its main sponsor, which has spent only one year as the named sponsor.

Duluth Trading Company is a workwear and accessories company based in the Midwest. They are known for their animated commercials and have several dozen stores across the country.

This is the fourth company to sponsor the bowl game since its founding in 2015.

College sports fans seem ambivalent about the Duluth Trading Company. Some people don’t like the idea of a company with a long name getting sponsorship rights, others think it’s a great opportunity for Duluth Trading Company to include some of its iconic commercials. Still others believe that the game should be moved to Duluth, Minnesota, in honor of the new sponsor:

The Cure Bowl was introduced in 2015 and serves as an additional conference game with Sun Belt and a changing alternate team from the other four Group of Five conferences.

The game was played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, but has since moved to Exploria Stadium, a dedicated soccer stadium that hosts MLS Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride NWSL.

At the moment, only two football matches have been held here – Cure Bowl 2019 and Cure Bowl 2021.