Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her Huge home spa, talking about her luxurious self-care

Gwyneth Paltrow has a bathroom you can only dream of! The actress showed off her huge home spa by sharing her luxurious self-care routine — and that’s #goals.

“Welcome to our spa,” Paltrow, 49, says in a video posted on the YouTube channel of her lifestyle brand Goop on Sunday, July 31. The camera pans to reveal the sleek and spacious blue-tiled room she shares with husband Brad Falchuk, whom she teases as an “obsessive cold plunger.”

The “Iron Man” star continues to talk about his “favorite Goop products,” joking, “You definitely don’t need a spa to do this routine, but it won’t hurt.”

First, the beauty guru says that she uses a dry brush G. Tox Ultimate Dry Brush before sweating in the sauna. “It’s an amazing exfoliator,” she says, rubbing her skin in a white bikini. “I like to always brush towards the heart to stimulate blood flow. It just wakes you up, and it tingles and invigorates. This is one of my favorite wellness rituals before sweating or taking a hot shower.”

After that, the star of “Shakespeare in Love” applies GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum so that her blonde locks remain “obedient and soft”. To make the most of the product, Paltrow applies the liquid to the hair while it is dry. “It smells very nice. I leave it for at least 20 minutes,” she says.

Paltrow then heads into the massive tub of her spa to soak up the soap for an emotional detox “Martini.” “I bathe in it every night,” the Glee graduate shares, before explaining that she chose the title because “when you make a movie, a Martini is what they call the very last frame of the day.”

She continues: “I put it in very warm water and soak it for at least 20 minutes at the end of each day… it smells so beautiful. It contains beautiful Himalayan salt and all these amazing essential oils.”

To give her skin even more love, Paltrow uses GOOPGENES regenerating body oil. “It is very saturated and ultra-humidifying. It strengthens. You just rub it into your skin and it gives you an incredible glow,” says the Sliding Doors actress.

Finally, Paltrow washes her hair with a shampoo scrub with Himalayan salt. “This will make your hair soft, shiny and elastic. It lasts forever,” she says of the product.

The Country Strong star ends the video by thanking the audience and encouraging them to try her program.

Although Paltrow is an expert in everything related to wellness, she recently admitted that she was confused by the new viral skin care trend “glazed donuts”, mistaking it for an NSFW act performed in a boudoir.

“The icing donut sounded sexy. Does that mean someone wants to lick your face?” Paltrow told Haley Bieber on Wednesday, July 27, on Bieber’s episode “Who’s in My Bathroom?” series. The California native’s question arose after the model introduced her to Rhode’s peptide glaze, a new product from her skin care line.

The 25-year-old Bieber took the opportunity to playfully tease the Oscar winner with her confusion.

“You think, ‘What is this new position that everyone is getting, a glazed doughnut?'” joked the founder of Rhode Skincare, adding that it’s just about ‘glazing the skin’ and giving the face a moist glow.

“I don’t want to go to bed at night if I don’t look like a freshly glazed donut,” the model explained, noting that “she didn’t come up with the concept herself.”