Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Has a Famous Mom, and Why She Thinks It Actually Complicated Her Career

Gwyneth Paltrow began her acting career with a role in the 1989 TV movie High, which was directed by her father, Bruce Paltrow. She made her professional stage debut a year later at the Williamstown Theater Festival, after watching her mother, actress Blythe Danner, perform several times. Despite the fact that famous parents are a great way to start your acting career, the Shakespeare in Love actress explained how this can lead to a lot of negative consequences.

When you are considered a talented performer, you are known for doing business with the help of famous parents, it puts a lot of pressure. In an episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series “Who’s in My Bathroom?”, Paltrow talked to a young model while making smoothies about how she insists on being twice as good so that you don’t get defined by your celebrity parents. According to her:

As someone’s child, you get access that other people don’t have, so in this sense the playing field is not equal. However, I really feel that once your foot is in the door that you have unfairly entered, you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

Since Hailey Bieber is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and was born into an acting family, this was definitely the advice that a 25—year-old girl needed to hear. Other young talents may refer to the advice of the “Iron Man” star, for example, Zoey Kravitz, who admitted that it was easy to break into Hollywood and get an agent when she had famous parents (since she is the daughter of Lisa Bonet from “The Cosby Show” and musician Lenny Kravitz), but her love of performing was all of her. The daughter of Candice Cameron Bure from “Full House” was also under the scrutiny of others, believing that her acting credits were transferred to her because of her famous parents when she said she had to work as hard as everyone else. This proves that family connections can be useful, but you still have to have the same talent and perseverance as everyone else.

Gwyneth Paltrow went on to tell Hailey Baldwin that the need to work twice as hard as others arises from the fear that you will be told that you don’t belong in this business. She explained:

Because people are ready to pull you down and talk. You don’t belong there” or “You’re only here because of your dad or mom.”

The best advice a 49-year-old entrepreneur should have given to “helpless babies” was not to let this label confuse you; that no one should have a negative impact on your career. This is good advice for those who suffer from haters who make you think that you don’t deserve your place. As far as you know, maybe these people are just jealous that you were able to do what they couldn’t do themselves.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s own children (18-year-old Apple, who looks very much like her mother, and 16-year-old Moses) are not going to follow in their mother’s footsteps in acting. They stayed away from the time when their mother was an actress, as her son had seen her in the Iron Man films, while Apple had not seen any of her mother’s films. This is probably an encouraging fact for Paltrow, who once dropped a bombshell about parental struggles, especially the temptation to push her children in a certain direction instead of letting them become independent people. With patience, children will eventually decide which path suits them.

Although this Oscar winner has worked in the entertainment industry for 30 years, she went her own way to Goop, which had difficult times in 2021, but she did not need the help of her parents to start a business. It was her own enterprise, which she decided to focus on herself. This will inspire her own children to create their own future. Just in case Gwyneth Paltrow retires from acting (which some people want to happen), keep an eye on CinemaBlend’s 2022 movie schedule so you’ll be the first to know all about it.