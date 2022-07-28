Gwyneth Paltrow Jokingly told Hailey Bieber that she fucked her father Stephen Baldwin in the bathroom

Does not hold back! Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t resist making a joke about Hailey Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin, when the duo were working on the video.

“I think I know your father and your uncles,” the 49—year-old Oscar winner told the 25-year-old supermodel on Wednesday, July 27, in the issue of “Who’s in My Bathroom?” by Bieber. series. — Actually, I was in a movie with your father. It was a tiny, independent film. I think I was about 20 years old, so it was a long time ago. But he was great. He was so sweet. It was amazing.”

The Rhode founder joked that it would be embarrassing if Paltrow “had some terrible story” about her colleague in the 1994 film Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, but the Goop entrepreneur came up with something worse.

“[What] if I, for example, fucked your father in the bathroom,” the actress from “Sliding Doors” joked.

However, Bieber did not miss, telling the author “Everything is fine” that this has already happened to her. “I do not know if he even knows that I know it,” she said, laughing. — But I had it.

Paltrow quickly explained that she was just joking about being intimate with the 56-year-old “Born on the Fourth of July” actor. Bieber replied, “Well, it’s nice to know!”

The Shakespeare in Love actress also starred alongside Bieber’s uncle Alec Baldwin in several films, including 2001’s The Tenenbaum Royals and 2006’s Running with Scissors. (The 64-year-old graduate of 30 Rock never appeared on screen in the previous film, but his story can be heard throughout the dramedy.)

Later in her interview with Bieber, Paltrow talked about the advantages she had at the beginning of her career, being the child of actress Blythe Danner and the late director Bruce Paltrow. “As someone’s child, you get access that other people don’t have,” the wellness guru explained. “So, the playing field is not level in this sense.”

Further, the native of California said that, in her opinion, this initial support can only get a person so far.

“I really feel that as soon as your foot is in the door that you have unfairly entered, you have to work almost twice as hard and twice as well, because people are ready to pull you down and say, “You don’t belong here.” there, and you’re there just because of your dad or your mom,” or whatever,” she explained. “And that shouldn’t limit you, because I definitely believe that no one in the world, especially someone who doesn’t know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decisions you make.”