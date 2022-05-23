Gwyneth Paltrow calls comparisons to Kourtney Kardashian “bulls”: “Every woman has a place to fulfill her dreams”

Telling it like it is. Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t like women being pitted against each other, and she revealed this when asked about Kourtney Kardashian’s “competing” lifestyle brands.

“Are you upset that Push copied you?” a fan asked the 49—year-old Goop founder via a Q&A on Instagram Story on Saturday, May 21, referring to the Kardashian star’s wellness company.

“The idea that women should compete is a legacy of patriarchy—that is, EVERY woman can fulfill her dreams,” Paltrow replied.

Although the “Shakespeare in Love” actress answered the question firmly, she also explained that her inclusive thinking has evolved over time.

“I used to fall victim to this kind of thinking many years ago, so I understand where it came from,” she wrote, praising not only the 43—year-old Kardashian, but also her new marriage to Travis Barker. “Now I’m so happy when I see new wellness companies that have a place for all of us, plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person, as well as #KRAVISFOREVER.”

The graduate of The Keeping Up With the Kardashians, who on Sunday held her third wedding ceremony with 46-year-old drummer Blink-182 in Italy, founded Poosh in 2019, “because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space,” she said. on the official website of the brand.

“At Poosh, we believe that life is not black or white, it’s not that extreme or that extreme, so why should a healthy lifestyle be so tough?” the company, which details everything from fashion and beauty trends to Kardashian’s personal life and sexual well-being and relationships, asks rhetorically. “The all-or-nothing approach is outdated. The very essence of a healthy lifestyle is moderation. A healthy lifestyle is a way of thinking, and Push explores how a modern woman can achieve just that.”

Meanwhile, Paltrow’s Goop was founded by an Academy Award winner in 2008 and has since become a touchstone of culture, selling items such as a vagina-scented candle and a jade egg to aid in “Kegel-like physical practice,” as well as pretending to launch a line of disposable diapers for 120 dollars to raise awareness of the need for taxation.

While the Country Strong star might not appreciate any unnecessary comparisons between her lifestyle brand and the Hulu star’s website, she couldn’t resist offering something special from Goop to another member of the Kardashian family by throwing a sex toy into a festive stocking for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson during advertising in December 2021.