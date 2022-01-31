Gwent (The Witcher) Will Receive A New Single-Player Game

Gwent: After Thronebreaker, CD Projekt RED is working on a new independent project within the wizard’s universe. Project Golden Nekker is the codename of the new Gwent indie game, The Witchert card title developed by CD Projekt RED. IGN has been in charge of publishing the exclusive, which points to 2022 as the launch window. According to the North American media, it is a singleplayer experience designed by the same Gwent team.

The goal is to offer “a captivating single-player experience,” but different from previous versions of the card game. It will be distributed as a stand-alone game, which means that no version of the base title will be required. Pawel Burza, head of communication for Gwent, has made it clear that “it is not another Witcher Tales, but something different”. They have conceived it as a product for those who prefer a singleplayer adventure instead of a “competitive multiplayer”.

Last December, director Vladimir Tortsov dropped that the announcement was imminent. “We want to announce things we’ve been working on when the time is right. I’m really excited about the project and I hope you like it as much as I do.”

The Witcher on next-gen machines

CD Projekt RED remains focused on its two main sagas. Both The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 will have an improved and native version for PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, the revamped version of the witcher, developed by Saber Interactive, will not be ready until the second half of the anus. The same will not happen with the second project, scheduled for the first half of 2022. In fact, the game has been seen on the PS Store, which portends a possible imminent announcement.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game came out on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and iOS and Android mobile devices. Thronebraker appeared on all of these systems, as well as the Nintendo Switch.