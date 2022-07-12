Gwent: Rogue Mage — The best cards for early play

Not satisfied with being one of the most popular role-playing franchises, The Witcher entered the collectible card game market with Gwent. Gwent: Rogue Mage continues from where this game left off, replacing the multiplayer battle of the original with a single-player journey in the roguelite genre, allowing the player to travel across the continent, collecting maps and making his way to the boss battle.

With each new deck-building game, the question inevitably arises: which cards are better? The answer depends on many factors, including the chosen faction, the style of play and whether the player is experienced or new to the game. Early on, before the player unlocks too many extra cards and decks, some cards and strategies will be especially useful. Here are some of the best cards for an early Rogue Mage game.

Bastion and the early game

Although the game eventually gives players access to three additional decks as a reward for leveling up, at the beginning of the game the player has only one deck available: Bulwark. This deck is dedicated to reinforcement, a mechanic that allows the player to increase the strength of their cards while making it harder to destroy the card and giving the player points to win at the end of the match. Beginners need all the help they can get, so it’s good that Bulwark is a simple and forgiving deck with lots of useful cards.

The combination of the Tridam Infantry and the Temer Drummer forms a cheap damage engine, while the Tridam Infantry deals 1 unit of random energy damage each time the Drummer amplifies it. Aedirnian Mauler is useful for players who don’t have many hours in the game yet and who need a more reliable way to deal damage after strengthening.

The enhanced ability of Vysogota from Korvo restores the charge when the player takes a card, which can seriously increase over time, especially considering that Lilianna (a friend of Alzur and a talented sorceress) adds a gain of 3 points whenever the player casts a spell, allowing the player to easily accumulate power-ups. from two sources.

New additions

When inspired, Anna Strenger acts as an enhanced Temer drummer, strengthening neighboring bands. Old Speartip has a strength of 12 and has no abilities, which makes Ogorid useful when all it takes is an instant, meaty wall. Mahakam Defender strengthens himself by 1 at the end of the round when he is inspired, which goes well with most of the deck.

Even better is Keira Metz, a mage whose “Placement” ability gives survivability to all allied units in her row for a time equal to their base strength. Sianna, the global card, has an Order that repeats the “Placement” ability of the next squad the player plays that turn, which can result in extremely strong or long-lasting power-ups when combined with a card like Keira Metz. This can seriously help the player cope with the RNG and some other unpleasant features of the game.

As for spells, Purification is a powerful and reliable card as long as the player uses Bastion, especially since Lilianna’s power is triggered every time she is cast. The portal is good regardless of the deck, providing instant reinforcement for a little relief.

Thunderstorm and Rat Swarm are much more situational, their usefulness strongly depends on what is already on the board. Life Bloom is the best option for Bulwark, as his gift of Vitality plays right into the power of the deck. Magic may not be the best and most amazing part of the game, but smart players can still use it to win.

Gwent: Rogue Mage is available for PC, Android and iOS.