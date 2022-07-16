Gwent Rogue Mage: How to Defeat the White Dragon

Albastra, the White Dragon, is the final boss at the end of each Gwent: Rogue Mage playthrough. In this single-player expansion of the popular Gwent multiplayer card strategy, players control the magician Alzur. After Connecting the Spheres, uniting the worlds of Elves, Monsters and Humans together, Alzur wants to find various monster extracts that he can use to create a mutagen that will create a race of mutations fighting monsters: witchers. The key to obtaining the necessary mutagens is to defeat the monstrous Albastra.

Newcomers to the game start with an enhanced Bulwark deck in Gwent Rogue Mage. As players level up, they will unlock the Wild Rage deck at level 15, the Collective Mind deck at level 25, and the Chaos deck at level 45. For good reason, Albastra is a difficult boss who uses various tactics and abilities that will challenge even an experienced Gwent player.

Related: Gwent Rogue Mage: The Best decks for beginner Players

To defeat the White Dragon Albastra in Gwent Rogue Mage, players must try to find a number of powerful cards and use some energy-saving strategies at the beginning of the game to have the best chance against this big boss.

How to Defeat the White Dragon Albastra in Gwent Rogue Mage

First, players need to make sure they have a strong deck. Despite the limitless possibilities and decks, the following cards are especially effective against any enemy, including the boss of the Rogue Mage Gwint Albastra:

Giant Killer — This card instantly destroys the strongest card of your opponent on the table. It is recommended to play this card at an early stage against one of the wings of Albastra. Albastra has a central body that players cannot attack, as well as a left and right wing. Wings are not only powerful units, but also freeze players, so use the Giant Killer to destroy one of the wings early on. Aedirn Thug — Although this is a card that players will encounter at the beginning, it is effective when using a deck strengthening strategy. The Aedirn Thug will deal damage to the enemy map equal to the amount by which he was strengthened. Thus, if players use the magic of a Wizard from the Witcher Alzur universe in the Rampart deck, and Lilianna strengthens the Aedirn Thug by 3 points, he will inflict 3 damage to a random enemy. One—Eyed Betsy – This Cyclops has a pretty powerful punch; Betsy deals four damage to an enemy unit and 6 damage points if that unit has armor. Use it against one of Albastra’s wings. The Magnificent Standard is a treasure that will strengthen all units by 1, including units such as the Aedirn Thug, who will then continue to attack the enemy unit. Royal blood is an artifact that Alzur can use. wear it after reaching level 20. King’s Blood, like Glorious Standard, strengthens all units in the deck by 1.

Once Rogue Mage Gwint players have most, if not all, of these cards in their deck, it’s time to think about how to use them. Throughout the game, players work off the energy symbolized by a blue lightning bolt in the corner of the screen. The energy is mainly used to cast spells during matches. Spells can be cast before each hand, so players must make sure they go into battle against Albastra with at least 30 energies to use all ten potential spells. Players must also try to take part in an elite battle before fighting Albastra. Winning elite battles will improve players’ cards, make them stronger and give players more chances in the battle against the White Dragon.

The main mechanics of Albastra in Guinea is to use freezing as a passive technique. After each unit played by Albastra, the passive ability is to freeze the players’ cards. Thus, players will need to resist freezing. It’s unlikely that players won’t be able to defeat Albastra without planning ahead and being able to resist freezing. During the battle, players should focus on destroying Albastra’s wings, as they are the components causing the most freezing; Giantslayer or One-Eyed Betsy are suitable for this. While this won’t prevent freezing later in the match, removing the wings early will make survival much easier. Before the match, players should take the opportunity to pump the HP of the aforementioned cards; one way to do this is through the green Places of the Witcher’s Power, which will permanently raise the level of the card. Finally, during the match, use the spell Alzur’s Cleanse to constantly increase the HP of cards on the field, giving players a chance to survive attacks and earn enough victory points to win.