Gwent: Rogue Mage — Guide to using the Bulwark Deck

The Witcher is one of the most popular fantasy series, which has launched a number of successful games and even TV shows with live actors. Among the franchise’s many achievements is familiarity with Gwint, a game that sought to bring its own twist to deck building. In Gwent: Rogue Mage, CD Projekt Red expanded the success of their multiplayer game through the single-player adventures of Alzur.

In the world of the Witcher, there is rarely anything easy, and Rogue Mage is no exception, challenging players by combining elements of the deck and roguelike. The player must choose a deck, modify it along the way and, eventually, kill the boss who is waiting at the end of his path. Each deck has its advantages and disadvantages to explore. This guide explains the basics of the Bulwark starter deck.

Bastion Basics

Bulwark is the first deck that players receive, and it is one of the easiest to learn, which is useful for beginners. In many games, the starting decks soon give way to other decks that are opened by players. Bulwark remains a reliable choice throughout the game, even after the next deck is unlocked at level 15, thanks to its simple strategy and effective cards.

The main mechanics around which the deck is built is boosting: increasing the strength of cards. In Rogue Mage, power serves two purposes: it acts as the health of the card (allowing the card to survive attacks) and increases the player’s victory points. The player with the most points wins at the end, so the same points that support his strength will lead the player to victory. This is very convenient for Bulwark’s reinforcement strategy.

The player does not have huge control over his deck thanks to the RNG during the passage, so understanding the basics of the deck is a must. Bastion’s main strategy is to maximize the strength of its troops, keeping them alive despite enemy pressure, and ensuring that the player has enough points to come out on top.

Alzur’s friend, the sorceress Lilianna, is the leader of the deck, adding 3 powers to one of the player’s cards on the table whenever the player casts a spell. Since one of the initial spells (Purification) already allows the player to strengthen the map by 3, it is not difficult to turn even the weakest infantryman into something impressive if you spend a little time.

Important maps and strategy

The Temer drummer strengthens the card on the right by 1 each turn, which can give huge positive effects if played at the beginning, but less effective in the late game, since each match is limited to 10 moves. This card goes well with the Tridam Infantry, which deals 1 damage to a random enemy unit whenever it is reinforced. For players who want more control over their damage, Aedirnian Mauler is a great alternative, as its Order deals damage to the enemy by the amount of Aedirnian Mauler gain. This is useful, no matter how many hours the players have spent in the Witcher game.

Ramon Tyrconnel and One-Eyed Betsy are exceptions to the deck strengthening strategy, instead providing additional cards and damage. Prince Stennis, Recruit and Zoltan Chivy provide a significant one-time boost thanks to their Deploy abilities, which help save valuable cards such as Tridam Infantry at the end of the match. Vysogota from Corvo has a unique strengthening Order that gets Charged whenever a player takes a card, allowing the player to constantly strengthen his board while he continues to pull.

The key cards are one of the best and most amazing features of the game, and all the key cards in Bulwark play on a boost theme, interacting well with the rest of the deck. The choice of a key card by the player here is largely a matter of taste.

When it comes to initial spells, a player should always cast a Purge over Thunder unless they need to remove a dangerous card from the board, as Lilianna’s power strengthens the card whenever a Purge is cast, doubling the potential gain and combining with other effects. The portal can be powerful, but more situational, so the player must learn how to use it correctly.

Gwent: Rogue Mage is available for PC, Android and iOS.