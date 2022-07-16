Gwent: Rogue Mage — A guide to using the Wild Fury deck

Wild Fury Basics Important Cards and Strategy

Gwent: Rogue Mage changes the traditional Gwent format by adding roguelike elements, forcing players to travel across the continent, fight enemies and participate in various events while they collect the best possible deck. With four decks in the game, numerous upgrades, treasures and potions, there are plenty of ways to play.

“Wild Rage” is the first deck that players will open after the starting deck, and, unlike the strategy of the starting deck based on reinforcement, “Wild Rage” is frontal attacks. Since most cards either deal direct damage to enemy units or impose a bleeding status effect on them, the goal of Wild Rage is to clear the playing field as quickly and fiercely as possible. Here’s everything players need to know to start playing Wild Fury.

The Basics of Wild Rage

Mechanically, Wild Fury is simpler than the starting deck, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to use. While the Bulwark deck focuses on power-up mechanics that make it harder to kill player units and add points to victory at the end of the match, Wild Fury is an aggressive deck. If the player does not deal damage, he probably loses.

Whether it’s dealing direct damage or applying a bleed status effect and thus dealing damage over time, Wild Rage shines when it removes enemy units from the board and lowers the opponent’s victory points. Even if a player cannot kill a unit with a single blow, he can often soften it with a combination of bleeding and direct damage, leaving even the largest units vulnerable to a fatal blow.

Although Wild Rage can cause serious damage, it’s not enough to just swing at everything. The player will want to focus their attacks on removing particularly problematic units from the board, such as those that have annoying effects at the end of a turn, or those that will continue to intensify if left alive. Enemies that are allowed to get too big can be difficult to kill with Wild Rage, so the key is to destroy them while they are still small and manageable, an important tip for beginners.

Important maps and strategy

Several Wild Fury units injure themselves in exchange for triggering another useful effect, and since there are no classic three-act Gwint matches in this game, untimely playing of these cards can lead to a loss. Drummond the Berserker injures himself and a random enemy unit by 1 at the end of the turn, and if the Berserker’s strength drops to 3 or less, he turns into a Bear Abomination (Strength 6). Craite Greatsword deals itself 6 damage when deployed, but restores 1 point whenever an enemy takes damage, making it powerful, while the player strikes consecutive blows.

Mesulline Cultist, Panther and Protofleder can get injured with Rain and Bleeding, but usually another unit is required to complete the job. Other units (including Ulfhedinn, Sile de Tansarville and Saesenthessis: Blaze) deal direct damage, which often makes them ideal cards for finishing off wounded opponents.

Especially important is Dagur Two Blades, which strengthens itself by 1 whenever an opponent in the opposite row takes damage. The developed version (obtained after defeating an elite enemy) receives an Order that divides 3 damage between enemy units and ignores their armor, which makes Dagura Two Blades one of the best Wild Rage cards, and it’s worth skipping a Place of Power to develop it.

As for spells, Thunder and Thunderstorm are good if the player just wants to double down on a frontal attack strategy. The Edict is great for finishing off wounded units (and there are always a lot of them when you play against Wild Rage), although it only opens at level 32, so players won’t have the best cards at the beginning of the game. Wild Fury is an all-or-nothing deck. Players who choose their targets well and destroy them quickly most often end up in the winner’s chair.

