Gwent Could Win A New Single-Player Standalone Game

Gwent: When The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt hit stores, players soon found themselves spending a lot of time on a side activity, but a lot of fun. In taverns, harbors and various corners of cities, it was not uncommon to be challenged by someone to compete in a match of Gwent.

It wasn’t long before CD Projekt Red realized the card game’s potential, and soon announced the arrival of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, a standalone game along the lines of Magic: The Gathering and Hearthstone. Now, it seems that the wizard deck saga is about to gain another chapter.

According to IGN, Gwent will get a new single-player game in 2022. Internally known as Project Golden Nekker (referring to one of the creatures from Geralt of Rivia’s gaming world), the game aims to be “a single player experience.” captivating player”, different from previous versions of the most famous card game from O Continente, without a focus on multiplayer competition.

The site states that Project Golden Nekker will be completely standalone, with no need to purchase previous games to fully enjoy the new adventure. And its official announcement could be just around the corner: in December of last year, Vladimir Tortsov, the director of Gwent, said the company wants to “announce the things we’re working on when the time is right.”

As every game in the Gwent series has been released in May or October in the past, keeping in mind that the roadmap for the card game has already been released, IGN believes that an announcement of the new title should come out soon, with a release in October 2022. .