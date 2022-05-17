Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer appears in first video for Netflix’s The Sandman

Fans are preparing to receive the new Lucifer on their screens. Although in the series of the same name that concluded with its sixth season last year on Netflix, the fallen angel was played by Tom Ellis, now the streaming platform will bring back the original character inspired by Neil Gaiman’s comic, The Sandman , and personified by Gwendoline Christie in the new television adaptation.

The Sandman is the next Netflix series to premiere on the streamer and has been in production for several months now. The new series represents an adaptation of Gaiman Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg’s fascinating comic book universe and now fans are getting their first glimpse of a different Lucifer than the one viewers knew.

The Netflix Geeked 2022 virtual event will be taking place from June 6 to 10. For this reason, Netflix launched this Monday the first trailer promoting the week in which news and release dates of all the new programs that are about to arrive on the platform and the next seasons of the most successful series will be announced, including the fourth installment of Stranger Things.

In the promotional trailer, in addition to seeing new trailers for Stranger Things season 4 and the third installment of The Umbrella Academy, fans have just gotten their first look at The Sandman, the new series that features prominently in the clip. , showing for the first time Lucifer being played by Gwendoline Christie, former star of the epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

Netflix Geeked Week 2022 Trailer Shows Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in The Sandman for the First Time

Netflix’s The Sandman gets the most screen time in Geeked’s trailer of the week. It shows Tom Sturridge as Morpheus in Neil Gaiman’s fantasy series apparently during his first encounter with Lucifer. There are also clips from the new Resident Evil series, the upcoming new First Kill vampire series, and much more.

At the virtual event, fans will surely be able to get all the details of what’s coming to Netflix, such as release dates, release of promotional trailers, and any kind of preview or trivia that gives them an idea of ​​what to expect. of your favorite series.