Gwendoline Christie talks about Captain Phasma’s possible return to Star Wars

Gwendoline Christie decides whether she will return to Star Wars as Captain Phasma. The actor first appeared as the stalwart stormtrooper commander of the First Order in Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens. She proved popular in the promotional materials of the film, but Captain Phasma disappointed many due to the lack of screen time in the film. This criticism extended to Star Wars: Episode VIII— The Last Jedi, in which Phasma also barely featured and apparently killed her. After two films, “Captain Phasma” scored a little more than three minutes and thirty seconds of total screen time.

Many fans criticized the use of Captain Phasma in the trilogy, especially after it was promoted before the release of The Force Awakens by promotional materials and merchandising of the film. However, the Stormtrooper has attracted more attention in the print media than any film. “Star Wars: Phasma,” a novel by Delilah S. Dawson, tells the character’s backstory, and the well-received four-part comic book series “Star Wars: Captain Phasma” details her life immediately after “The Force Awakens” and explains how she escaped. from Starkiller Base to its destruction. Although the films were criticized for not using Captain Phasma properly, the novel and the comics concretized the character in a way that was never in the movies.

Christie recently met with Empire and admitted that she would like to return to Star Wars and play the role of Captain Phasma again. The actress claims that she has never read a single comic book that explores her character in more detail, but she understands that there was something about this character that attracted viewers, and she would like to use it again. Read below what Christie said.

“I haven’t read comics, but I mean, it’s Star Wars! I would really like that. There was a character template that really excited people. It would be awesome if they thought it was worth exploring along with some incredible action.”

Since its completion, there have been many complaints about the Star Wars sequel trilogy, including that Captain Phasma was relatively wasted in the saga. Although the filmmakers promoted the character, she had almost nothing to do but stand and look quite menacing. “The Last Jedi” staged a fight scene for her, but quickly killed her, perhaps unceremoniously. Adapting a popular comic book series or exploring her path with the First Order could be a way to bring Christie back into the popular sci-fi fantasy franchise.

However, due to how Captain Phasma was killed, she can be resurrected for another Star Wars project. During Finn and Rose’s escape from Supreme Leader Snoke’s command ship, Finn and Captain Phasma engage in battle. Finn takes over and knocks her into a fiery abyss. Although the actors later confirmed that the character had died, the film does not explicitly show a body, which leaves the door open for Christie’s potential return as Captain Phasma. Like the miraculous return of Emperor Palpatine and Boba Fett, “Star Wars” proves time and time again that in fact no one ever left.